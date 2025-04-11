1,075 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Climber Capital SA acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Down 0.8 %

CB opened at $282.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.33. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $238.85 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total value of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,395 shares in the company, valued at $170,321,922.75. The trade was a 4.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $298.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chubb from $271.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.00.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

