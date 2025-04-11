14,811 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,000. Meta Platforms comprises 1.0% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC now owns 933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,767 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Family Office Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX grew its position in Meta Platforms by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 1,429 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 6.7 %

META stock opened at $546.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $631.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $609.28. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $414.50 and a fifty-two week high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $583.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $704.62.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.39, for a total transaction of $500,462.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,943,062.60. The trade was a 3.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.77, for a total value of $250,596.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,125,777.76. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 487,453 shares of company stock valued at $326,680,904 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

