1,561 Shares in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1,861.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 26,769 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 9.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,304,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGP. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $181.00) on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $175.00 target price on EastGroup Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 2.5 %

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $152.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.02 and its 200 day moving average is $172.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.67 and a 12-month high of $192.61.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.99. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 35.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.43%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

