19,226 Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Purchased by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $47.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average is $36.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.88%. Research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

