219 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Acquired by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 81,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $732,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
NYSEARCA SDY opened at $126.23 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $119.83 and a 1 year high of $144.45. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.53.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.