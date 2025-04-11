2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.40, but opened at $34.46. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $35.13, with a volume of 2,219,357 shares.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.51.

Institutional Trading of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,881,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,910,000 after acquiring an additional 66,398 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

