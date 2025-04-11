30,000 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Bought by Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DraftKings from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DraftKings from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on DraftKings from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on DraftKings from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.04.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 666,651 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $28,279,335.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,336,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,521,391.90. This trade represents a 16.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $1,985,470.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,583,044.40. This represents a 6.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,575,525 shares of company stock valued at $109,441,446. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.16. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $53.61.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 48.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

