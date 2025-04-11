32,999 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Acquired by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 32,999 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 28.7% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 46,938 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,434,476 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,200,000 after acquiring an additional 66,244 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in CVS Health by 25,484.4% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 11,513 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $68.86 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $71.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.84 and its 200-day moving average is $58.43. The firm has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael F. Mahoney purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,045.20. This represents a 320.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,941.90. This trade represents a 47.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

