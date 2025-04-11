65,100 Shares in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 65,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,731,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in Sun Communities by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:SUI opened at $118.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.87 and a beta of 0.84. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $147.83.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $745.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 508.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.70.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

