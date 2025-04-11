Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 441,988 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the previous session’s volume of 152,300 shares.The stock last traded at $6.86 and had previously closed at $6.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Abacus Life from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Abacus Life from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

The firm has a market cap of $760.30 million, a P/E ratio of -43.61 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Abacus Life had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $33.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.76 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abacus Life, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Abacus Life by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 617,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Abacus Life during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Abacus Life in the 4th quarter valued at $617,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Abacus Life by 306.0% in the 4th quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC now owns 507,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 382,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Abacus Life by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 323,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the period.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

