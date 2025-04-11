Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Stock Price Up 6.6% – Still a Buy?

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) was up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 163,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 155,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABL. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Abacus Life from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Abacus Life from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abacus Life has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $767.75 million, a P/E ratio of -44.03 and a beta of 0.16.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.76 million. Abacus Life had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Abacus Life, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Abacus Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $614,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abacus Life by 439.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 140,054 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abacus Life by 3.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 437,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 15,308 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abacus Life by 7.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,011,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 74,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abacus Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

