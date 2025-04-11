Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AOD opened at $7.61 on Friday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65.

