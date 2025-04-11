Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAXGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Down 3.6 %

FAX opened at $14.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $17.55.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

