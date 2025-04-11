Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Down 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.71 and last traded at $35.73. Approximately 117,706 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,605,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.72.

ASO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.63.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 240.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,307.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,041.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

