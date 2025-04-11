ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ (ACAD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ACAD

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average is $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.54. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $20.68.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $89,673.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,756.85. This trade represents a 21.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $54,065.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,889 shares in the company, valued at $969,957.45. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,169 shares of company stock worth $242,686 in the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.