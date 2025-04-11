Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Upgraded to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKRFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has $23.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of AKR stock opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $26.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.29.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 5.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 444.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, EVP Jason Blacksberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $684,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,097,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,448 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,620,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,949,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,278,000 after acquiring an additional 308,117 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,150,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,958,000 after purchasing an additional 219,983 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,972,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,646,000 after purchasing an additional 832,794 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

