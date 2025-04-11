Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Upgraded to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has $23.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of AKR stock opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $26.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.29.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 5.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 444.44%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, EVP Jason Blacksberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $684,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,097,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,448 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,620,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,949,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,278,000 after acquiring an additional 308,117 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,150,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,958,000 after purchasing an additional 219,983 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,972,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,646,000 after purchasing an additional 832,794 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.