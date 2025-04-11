Accredited Investors Inc. Invests $217,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 212 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.37, for a total value of $408,229.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,531,656.40. This represents a 10.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,430 shares of company stock valued at $21,234,629 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $856.99 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $745.55 and a 12 month high of $1,084.22. The stock has a market cap of $133.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $944.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $988.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $11.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,053.00 to $1,046.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,210.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,155.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,099.62.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

