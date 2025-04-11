Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
NASDAQ:ARAY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,827. Accuray has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 1.30.
Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. Research analysts expect that Accuray will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.
