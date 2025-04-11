Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Accuray Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ARAY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,827. Accuray has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. Research analysts expect that Accuray will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accuray

About Accuray

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Accuray by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 283,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 809,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accuray by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

