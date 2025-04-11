Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Stake Lessened by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adeia were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADEA. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Adeia by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Adeia by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Adeia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Adeia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADEA stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.47. Adeia Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Adeia had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $119.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adeia Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Adeia from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Adeia from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

