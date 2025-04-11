adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res to “Strong-Buy” Rating

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ADDYY traded down $3.00 on Wednesday, hitting $110.51. 106,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. adidas has a 12 month low of $99.40 and a 12 month high of $137.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.01 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of adidas by 13,801.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 124,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 123,797 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter worth $2,437,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in adidas by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

