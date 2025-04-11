Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 8,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $88.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.42 and a 200-day moving average of $126.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $187.28.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. DZ Bank lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital set a $140.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.34.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.