Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 1,063 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,528,949,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,073,645,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 631,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,922,000 after acquiring an additional 484,727 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,360,000 after acquiring an additional 451,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,030,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,400,980,000 after purchasing an additional 334,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $414.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $431.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.47. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.98 and a 52 week high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 47.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on MSI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

