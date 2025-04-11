Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 656 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth approximately $452,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 14.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total value of $462,587.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,229,474.94. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME opened at $377.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $399.27 and a 200 day moving average of $447.63. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.49 and a fifty-two week high of $545.30.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.25.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

