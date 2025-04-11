AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Down 6.4% – What’s Next?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.96 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 24,121,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 17,564,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGNC. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Argus upgraded shares of AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 17.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.45%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,781.90. The trade was a 6.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $130,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,149.04. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 21.1% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 48,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

