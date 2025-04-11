Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.53 and traded as low as $1.06. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 16,913 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

