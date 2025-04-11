Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKBA) recently:
- 4/10/2025 – Akebia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/4/2025 – Akebia Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.
- 4/2/2025 – Akebia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 4/1/2025 – Akebia Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/17/2025 – Akebia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/14/2025 – Akebia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $6.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/14/2025 – Akebia Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.
- 3/6/2025 – Akebia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/26/2025 – Akebia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/18/2025 – Akebia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/10/2025 – Akebia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of AKBA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.66. 2,731,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,922. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86.
Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $46.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.36 million. Analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Akebia Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 140,529 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 205.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 24.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 683,287 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.
