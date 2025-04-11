Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKBA) recently:

4/10/2025 – Akebia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/4/2025 – Akebia Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

4/2/2025 – Akebia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/1/2025 – Akebia Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2025 – Akebia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/14/2025 – Akebia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $6.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2025 – Akebia Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

3/6/2025 – Akebia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/26/2025 – Akebia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/18/2025 – Akebia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/10/2025 – Akebia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKBA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.66. 2,731,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,922. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $46.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.36 million. Analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akebia Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CAO Richard C. Malabre sold 30,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $63,424.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 280,248 shares in the company, valued at $588,520.80. The trade was a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John P. Butler sold 144,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $302,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,604,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,093. This trade represents a 5.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 280,579 shares of company stock valued at $589,216 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 140,529 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 205.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 24.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 683,287 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

