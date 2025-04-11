Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.98 and last traded at $27.08, with a volume of 7844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.55.

Get Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 alerts:

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4752 per share. This is a boost from Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Insider Activity at Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044

Institutional Trading of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.93, for a total transaction of $506,700.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,465,520.26. This trade represents a 3.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,947,774.62. The trade was a 15.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,808 shares of company stock worth $23,286,152 in the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 accounts for 1.4% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 were worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044

(Get Free Report)

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.