Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.98 and last traded at $27.08, with a volume of 7844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.
Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.55.
Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4752 per share. This is a boost from Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.
Insider Activity at Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044
Institutional Trading of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 accounts for 1.4% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 were worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
About Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044
The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Snowflake Boosts Growth by Doubling Down on AI
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- IAMGOLD Stock Climbs as Turnaround Story Gains Traction
Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.