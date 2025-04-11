Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $23.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alignment Healthcare traded as high as $21.06 and last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 9521518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.39.

In other news, COO Sebastian Burzacchi sold 6,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $109,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,106,199.20. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 554,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $8,614,692.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,733,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,513,801.92. This trade represents a 10.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,981,855 shares of company stock worth $30,590,612. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

