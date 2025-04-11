Allegion plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

Allegion has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Allegion has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allegion to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $122.18 on Friday. Allegion has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $156.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.79 and its 200-day moving average is $134.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.91 million. Equities analysts expect that Allegion will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $257,535.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,000.02. This represents a 16.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $50,254.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,008.40. This trade represents a 7.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,224 shares of company stock worth $406,636. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allegion

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.