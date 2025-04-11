ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 398,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,479 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $25,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth $3,522,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ALLETE by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,479,000 after acquiring an additional 41,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ALLETE by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALE stock opened at $64.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.97. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.66 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.69.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.15). ALLETE had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 5.97%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ALLETE in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

