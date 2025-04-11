Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,270 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $8,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 20,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,519,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,871,000 after acquiring an additional 19,893 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,108,000 after purchasing an additional 99,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $76.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.25.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 35,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $3,324,861.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,982,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,486,771.20. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 100,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $10,054,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,435.88. This represents a 53.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,924 shares of company stock worth $14,963,130 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $67.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 0.15. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $117.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $181.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.12 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 22.35%. Equities analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Stories

