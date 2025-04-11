Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in NICE were worth $10,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 329.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,433,000. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,963,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management grew its holdings in NICE by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 704,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,517,000 after acquiring an additional 87,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NICE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $279.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on NICE from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $149.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.14. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $137.19 and a 52-week high of $243.67.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $721.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.47 million. NICE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

