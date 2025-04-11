Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 218 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $10,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 42,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25,572 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $3,201,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 77,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 31,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Cabot by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $77.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $73.63 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Cabot had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cabot from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Cabot from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CBT

Cabot Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.