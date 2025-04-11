Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 616 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $8,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth about $6,535,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 16.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,063,000 after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess stock opened at $210.32 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.84 and a fifty-two week high of $296.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.51.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 33.56%. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 41.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKTX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.11.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

