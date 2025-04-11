Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.90. 204,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,016. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $71.49 and a 52-week high of $122.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.10 and a 200 day moving average of $106.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 57.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $170,450.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,938.04. The trade was a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $437,325.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,075.60. This trade represents a 24.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $2,161,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,643,000 after buying an additional 46,435 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 46.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,955,000 after acquiring an additional 79,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Articles

