Alpha Lithium (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Trading Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.10. 316,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 326,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.
Alpha Lithium Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10.
Alpha Lithium Company Profile
Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising total approximately 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; the Green Energy lithium brine project consisting of mining claims, totaling approximately 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah; and the Hombre Muerto project covering mining claims totaling 5,072 hectares situated in Argentina.
