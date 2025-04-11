Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Lowered to $173.00 at UBS Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $209.00 to $173.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.28.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.28. 6,037,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,343,199. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.92. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at $430,917,877.76. This represents a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $33,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,285.89. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,797 shares of company stock worth $21,089,470 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

