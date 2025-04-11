ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) Trading 5.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $25.26. Approximately 15,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 11,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Trading Up 5.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.05.

Institutional Trading of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 3,789.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,658 shares during the period.

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Medical Breakthroughs index. The fund tracks, a market-cap weighted index comprising US-listed biotech companies with one or more drugs currently in either Phase II or Phase III FDA clinical trials. SBIO was launched on Dec 31, 2014 and is managed by ALPS.

