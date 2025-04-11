Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) Shares Down 6.9% – What’s Next?

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 29,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 136,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alvotech in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Alvotech Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of -0.05.

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $153.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.99 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alvotech will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Alvotech during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Alvotech during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alvotech by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alvotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alvotech in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000.

About Alvotech

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

Featured Stories

