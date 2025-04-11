Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of AMRN opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53. Amarin has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $21.00.
Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $62.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.
