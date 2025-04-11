Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Amarin Stock Performance

Shares of AMRN opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53. Amarin has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $62.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amarin Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in Amarin by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 58,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Generation Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Amarin during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

