Amcon Distributing (NASDAQ:DIT) Trading 3.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Amcon Distributing Company (NASDAQ:DIT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $123.00 and last traded at $121.00. Approximately 152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amcon Distributing in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $78.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Amcon Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

AMCON Distributing Co engages in the distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Wholesale Distribution (Wholesale) and Retail Health Food (Retail) segments. The Wholesale segment refers to the wholesale distribution of consumer products. The Retail segment focuses on the sale of health and natural food products.

