Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) & Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Head to Head Analysis

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) and Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.8% of Corpay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Amentum shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Corpay shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Amentum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Corpay and Amentum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corpay 0 3 10 1 2.86 Amentum 0 3 2 0 2.40

Profitability

Corpay presently has a consensus price target of $401.54, suggesting a potential upside of 33.84%. Amentum has a consensus price target of $26.20, suggesting a potential upside of 50.92%. Given Amentum’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amentum is more favorable than Corpay.

This table compares Corpay and Amentum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corpay 25.25% 41.46% 7.55% Amentum N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corpay and Amentum”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corpay $3.97 billion 5.30 $1.00 billion $13.98 21.46 Amentum $9.82 billion 0.43 -$82.00 million N/A N/A

Corpay has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amentum.

Summary

Corpay beats Amentum on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc. operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards. It also provides corporate payment solutions consisting of accounts payable automation; virtual cards, cross-border solutions; and purchasing and travel and entertainment card products, as well as lodging payments solutions for employees who travel overnight for work purposes; traveling crews and stranded passengers from airlines and cruise lines; and insurance policyholders displaced from their homes due to damage or catastrophe. In addition, the company offers gifts and payroll cards. It serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers. The company was formerly known as FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Corpay, Inc. in March 2024. Corpay, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc. provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

