Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $26.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE COLD opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $30.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -55.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $666.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 124,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 68.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

