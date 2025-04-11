Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.67 and traded as low as $0.65. Anaergia shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 100 shares.
Anaergia Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.43.
Anaergia Company Profile
Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Anaergia
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Anaergia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaergia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.