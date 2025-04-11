Analysts Set Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Price Target at C$160.20

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$158.90.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CJT. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$189.00 to C$193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Cargojet stock opened at C$75.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 527.34 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$93.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$113.11. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$69.60 and a twelve month high of C$144.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is presently 982.53%.

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

