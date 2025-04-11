Analyzing Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) and Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER)

Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER – Get Free Report) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Her Imports has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Her Imports and Global Blue Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Her Imports N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Global Blue Group $486.34 million 3.01 $15.12 million $0.29 25.33

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Global Blue Group has higher revenue and earnings than Her Imports.

89.7% of Global Blue Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Her Imports shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Her Imports and Global Blue Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Her Imports N/A N/A N/A Global Blue Group 10.29% 44.01% 3.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Her Imports and Global Blue Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Her Imports 0 0 0 0 0.00 Global Blue Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Global Blue Group has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.31%. Given Global Blue Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global Blue Group is more favorable than Her Imports.

Summary

Global Blue Group beats Her Imports on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Her Imports

Her Imports operates as a retailer of human hair extensions and related haircare and beauty products in the United States. It sells human hair products, including clip-ins and wigs under the Her Imports brand; haircare products, such as various shampoos and conditioners, and adhesives under the OSIworks brand; and beauty products and related accessories comprising silk bonnets, as well as styling tools under the Her Imports brand and makeup products under the Skin & Yang brand. The company also sells its products to consultation studios, as well as through its Website, herimports.com. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 16 retail locations. The company was formerly known as EZJR, Inc. and changed its name to Her Imports in January 2017. Her Imports was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country; and intelligence and marketing services. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, and at the point of sale (POS) when shopping outside of their home country under the Dynamic Currency Choice and Currency Select brands. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for POS, e-commerce return solutions, dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. Further, the company provides ZigZag, a technology platform that fully digitalizes the eCommerce returns experience and enhances the process for both retailers and consumers; Yocuda that enables retailers to send digital receipts to their customers; and ShipUp, a post-purchase engagement solution for online purchases enabling brands to deliver seamless, proactive, and branded post-purchase communication. Global Blue Group Holding AG was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Wangen-Brüttisellen, Switzerland.

