AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Cut to $430.00 by Analysts at Barclays

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $440.00 to $430.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic raised AON to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.87.

AON stock traded up $5.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $374.69. The stock had a trading volume of 744,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,346. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $390.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.36. AON has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $412.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AON will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 2,025.0% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AON by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

