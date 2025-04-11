Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.745 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a 10.4% increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

AON has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AON to earn $19.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

AON stock traded up $6.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $375.26. 1,759,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,240. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.36. AON has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $412.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AON will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AON. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AON to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.87.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

