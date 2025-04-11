APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 381.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $12,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5,200.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $416.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.69 and a 12-month high of $499.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $444.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.27.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total value of $157,443.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,084.12. The trade was a 89.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

