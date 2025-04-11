Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $105.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s previous close.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.31.

Shares of ACGL stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.99. The stock had a trading volume of 884,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $116.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.66.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,742,093. This trade represents a 7.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

